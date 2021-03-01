Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas
Sea Harvest sells to 26 countries around the world.
Every time we had a lockdown and a problem in one country...we were really trying to cherry-pick which markets we could still sell into.Felix Ratheb, Group CEO - Sea Harvest
He says retail remained strong.
As Italy had a problem, Spain was ok. As Spain had a problem, South Africa was ok.Felix Ratheb, Group CEO - Sea Harvest
Ratheb says the most important thing was to ensure employees were healthy and fishing continued.
Obviously, fishing at sea and having 85 people on a vessel, and you have an outbreak on a vessel, you will have a huge issue.Felix Ratheb, Group CEO - Sea Harvest
In the first wave, there were interruptions but once testing got underway it helped.
Our bigger headache was supply chain interruptions rather than the market side which was very firn. At the end of the day people need to eat.Felix Ratheb, Group CEO - Sea Harvest
He says shopping patterns just changed due to Covid-19 and lockdowns.
In-home consumption went through the roof but obviously going out with curfews and lockdowns was a problem.Felix Ratheb, Group CEO - Sea Harvest
The South African government deemed the industry essential early on which he says helped.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wollwerth/wollwerth1512/wollwerth151200023/50493600-deckhands-bring-a-net-full-of-fish-onto-the-deck-of-a-fishing-boat.jpg
