NEW GUIDELINES: Can parents now choose where to buy school uniform?

The Aubrey Masango Show
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals. 1 March 2021 5:04 PM
Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe gives details of their research. 1 March 2021 4:04 PM
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so. 1 March 2021 2:09 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 28 February 2021 8:38 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on. 1 March 2021 2:06 PM
[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
NEW GUIDELINES: Can parents now choose where to buy school uniform?

1 March 2021 7:27 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Competition Commission
Price of school uniforms
SGBs
school uniform policy
school uniforms
Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele
Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makinga

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makinga says there's exploitation as schools sign exclusive deals with suppliers.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with school governing bodies to strengthen regulations on the procurement of school uniforms and other learning-related goods and services.

This comes after years of investigations and advocacy following complaints received from parents who were forced to buy school uniforms from exclusively selected suppliers.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makinga has more on this.

Working with various stakeholders including school governing bodies (SGBs), effective from today, we have signed a memorandum of understanding with various associations of school governing body association ready to establish and strengthen our cooperation on the work that we been doing in that space.

Siyabulela Makinga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

Parents found it difficult to deal with what seems to have been a conduct that is anti-competitive in terms of procurement of school uniforms and we don't want to prescribe on the issues of design for school uniform but what we are advocating for is for us to establish a principle inclusivity, affordability and accessibility for school uniform and other related learning material.

Siyabulela Makinga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

We have published, together with the Department of Basic Education, a set of guidelines that are available on our website for access to school principals, SGBs and parents. We are making a call that parents should these guidelines because there is an element of exploitation by these schools.

Siyabulela Makinga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

We have through our investigations and prosecutions found that there have been schools that have gotten into protracted agreements that are up to 99 years with certain suppliers.

Siyabulela Makinga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

We don't want to get into a space where we tell schools what to procure but what we want is to remove exclusivity in terms of the agreements they sign with the suppliers. and introduce a more transparent and accessive way of procuring school uniform

Siyabulela Makinga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

Can a parent make a decision on where to buy a school uniform for his/her kids? are they now free to do that?

The decision and implementation is with the school governing body because they are the accounting authorities who have influenced policy. What we are saying is that, working with the SGBs and parents that would be more vigilant, having studied these guidelines, we will be able to pick up a contravention.

Siyabulela Makinga, Spokesperson - Competition Commission

Listen below for the full interview...




