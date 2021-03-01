Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality
Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.
Roland Peens, Co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, and Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants talks to Bruce Whitfield.
The concept being developed is a winery where private individuals can partner with well-known wine families in the upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, near Onrus in the Western Cape. Winemakers Gordon and Nadia Newton Johnson are making the wine, and it is managed by Peens himself along with the Howarth family.
We want to share the property with all of you. You can own 1% for R1 million.Roland Peens, CEO - Hemelzicht
They are targetting buyers not only from all over South Africa but from all around the world as well, he says.
Buyers are not just purchasing residential, but also a part share in working wine business.
We will be producing fine wine...and you will enjoy all the upsides of being a winery owner...and come stay on the farm, with some capital appreciation - but none of the hassles and no costs.Roland Peens, CEO - Hemelzicht
We think it is a pioneering model and it is going well. We are more than half subscribed.Roland Peens, CEO - Hemelzicht
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1502/belchonock150207350/36864502-pouring-red-wine-from-bottle-into-glass-with-wooden-wine-casks-on-background.jpg
