SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial





ParcelNinja started in 2014 and has grown very rapidly.

I guess it was the right place at the right time when you have this e-commerce boom or rush and you happen to be in front of that trend, it makes life a little bit easier. Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja

A number of ParcelNinja's clients used the logistics company to manage their e-commerce distribution and warehousing, he explains.

With the Covid pandemic, we saw a huge uptick in the number of people purchasing online. Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja

We have seen about a 400% increase in the number of orders we process. Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja

Our revenue is up about 60 -70% over the last few months and we foresee in the next year similar growth numbers. Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja

ParcelNinja manages warehouse and distribution logistics for about 100 e-commerce sites in South Africa, he says.

They trust us to pick, pack, fill, deliver and manage the entire process on their behalf. Justin Drennan, Co-Founder - ParcelNinja

