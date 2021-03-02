84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K





Eighty-four more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 50,077 since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 566 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 513, 959.

RELATED: 52 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 1,168 infections recorded

The recovery rate is hovering at 94.5% with 1, 430, 259 people having recuperated so far.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 73,047 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.