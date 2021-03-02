84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K
Eighty-four more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 50,077 since the start of the pandemic.
South Africa has recorded 566 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 513, 959.
RELATED: 52 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 1,168 infections recorded
The recovery rate is hovering at 94.5% with 1, 430, 259 people having recuperated so far.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 73,047 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 513 959 the total number of deaths is 50 077 , the total number of recoveries is 1 431 336 and the total number of vaccines administered is 73 047. pic.twitter.com/fZV8fldDk3— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 1, 2021
