Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone





An independent panel appointed by Parliament has found that there's sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde, the panel recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or launches an inquiry into Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane could be the first head of a Chapter 9 institution in SA to face impeachment proceedings.

Bongani Bingwa chats to the Democratic Alliance Parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone to give more insight on the matter.

I am pleased by the findings but I am also sad because my findings were proved to be correct because we would want the importance of the Public Protector to be beyond reproach but that is not the case. Natasha Mazzone, Parliamentary chief whip - Democratic Alliance

The panel has found that there are sufficient prima facie evidence for Mkhwebane to face, she adds.

Her independence and credibility have been called into question on a number of occasions and the independent panel has now found that we must go ahead with the proceedings. Natasha Mazzone, Parliamentary chief whip - Democratic Alliance

Members of Parliament have an obligation to look after the Constitution and make sure that Chapter 9 institutions remain independent, she notes.

She is not fit and proper to hold office and our country deserves a better Public Protector. Natasha Mazzone, Parliamentary chief whip - Democratic Alliance

