Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral

2 March 2021 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction

People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral

Social media is annoyed after a TikTok video of a groom ignoring his bride at their wedding goes viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




2 March 2021 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

