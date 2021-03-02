Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 16:50
Court papers submitted reveals that private sector will be able to purchase Covid vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum
Today at 16:55
New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sumarie Roodt - co-chair of Silicon Cape
Today at 17:05
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
Today at 17:10
ENCA's handling of journalist's racist behavior
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke
Today at 17:15
The FlashWord
The Flash Drive
Today at 17:20
Covid third wave may hit sooner than expected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
DA leader John Steenhuisen: Could we work with the ANC? Yes, absolutely’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:45
Pinelands High School: Journey to a new school crest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Campbell - Principal of Pinelands High
Bethany Toohey - Chairperson of RCL
Today at 18:11
This is why VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
Today at 18:13
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed. 2 March 2021 4:31 PM
'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change' College SA MD Eloise Nolte says there are plenty of courses and jobs students can study for that don't need a matric certificate. 2 March 2021 3:26 PM
City of Johannesburg public libraries to open on 8 March City of Joburg director of libraries Nobuntu Mpendulosays they have been opening for limited services because of safety concerns. 2 March 2021 2:52 PM
View all Local
I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 2 March 2021 12:49 PM
Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary chief whip reflects on a panel finding that there's evidence of misconduct against the Public Protector. 2 March 2021 7:47 AM
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
View all Politics
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle

Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life

2 March 2021 11:35 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

One of the first concerts she has ever been to is the Velvet rope' concert, which she attended with her dad and Janet Jackson's Got till its gone brings up strong memories of that night for her.

Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz) has selected some of the soundtracks from the 80s and 90s that most impacted her life and which she has the best memories of.

She is known for her much-loved alter-ego, Coconut Kelz, a "caricature of a self-loathing black person who hilariously articulates collective white anxieties in post-apartheid South Africa". She took over the 702 music playlist this weekend called "Soundtracks of my Life."

Stream the Spotify playlist below...

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM




2 March 2021 11:35 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

More from Entertainment

Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

2 March 2021 9:15 AM

“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.

Read More arrow_forward

84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career

2 March 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral

2 March 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic

1 March 2021 2:06 PM

Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction

1 March 2021 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking

1 March 2021 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Read More arrow_forward

Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Read More arrow_forward

Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month

27 February 2021 11:15 AM

Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo says she was excited when she got the call to work on 'Marvel's Voices: Legacy' #1.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral

26 February 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

2 March 2021 9:15 AM

“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.

Read More arrow_forward

Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal

1 March 2021 5:01 PM

Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!

Read More arrow_forward

How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship

28 February 2021 11:17 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Read More arrow_forward

Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Read More arrow_forward

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Read More arrow_forward

Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love

25 February 2021 12:08 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.

Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Read More arrow_forward

How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 2:46 PM

Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.

Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school

Local

SAPS promoted 42,000 officers regardless of their performance - Expert

Local

I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo

Politics

EWN Highlights

Budget doesn't support economic growth, says PBO

2 March 2021 4:28 PM

Mothers of boys who drowned at construction site blame contractor for deaths

2 March 2021 4:22 PM

WC has spent more than R1.9 billion on COVID-19 so far

2 March 2021 3:53 PM

