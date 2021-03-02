Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life
One of the first concerts she has ever been to is the Velvet rope' concert, which she attended with her dad and Janet Jackson's Got till its gone brings up strong memories of that night for her.
Lesego Tlhabi (Coconut Kelz) has selected some of the soundtracks from the 80s and 90s that most impacted her life and which she has the best memories of.
She is known for her much-loved alter-ego, Coconut Kelz, a "caricature of a self-loathing black person who hilariously articulates collective white anxieties in post-apartheid South Africa". She took over the 702 music playlist this weekend called "Soundtracks of my Life."
Stream the Spotify playlist below...
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
