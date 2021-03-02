It's not the first instance of some racial behaviour by eNCA - Nomvula Mokonyane





The African National Congress (ANC) is holding nationwide anti-racism pickets following what it describes as racial conduct by eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.

The news channel and the reporter received backlash after a montage of video clips on YouTube showing the journalist asking some politicians to keep their masks on during an interview while allowing others to speak without a mask.

Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane about the pickets.

Last week when we saw what happened outside Parliament, members of the ANC actually frowned upon the kind of actions that happened. It is not a coincidence, it is not the first instance of some racial behaviour and attitude by eNCA. Nomvula Mokonyane, NEC member - African National Congress

It is not yet uhuru in South Africa and hence where ever this demon of racism rears its ugly head we will be there to demonstrate that the struggle continues. Nomvula Mokonyane, NEC member - African National Congress

Mokonyane says their alliances have also been picketing on issues of race.

Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke says the ANC is in government and they have the power of the law and the policy power.

When a government that is in charge resorts to the tactics of the powerless - I mean marching is what the powerless do - we have to be concerned. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Political Analyst

