It's not the first instance of some racial behaviour by eNCA - Nomvula Mokonyane

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
Court papers submitted reveals that private sector will be able to purchase Covid vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum
Today at 16:55
New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sumarie Roodt - co-chair of Silicon Cape
Today at 17:05
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
Today at 17:10
ENCA's handling of journalist's racist behavior
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke
Today at 17:15
The FlashWord
The Flash Drive
Today at 17:20
Covid third wave may hit sooner than expected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
DA leader John Steenhuisen: Could we work with the ANC? Yes, absolutely’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:45
Pinelands High School: Journey to a new school crest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dave Campbell - Principal of Pinelands High
Bethany Toohey - Chairperson of RCL
Today at 18:11
This is why VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
Today at 18:13
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
search
Latest Local
Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed. 2 March 2021 4:31 PM
'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change' College SA MD Eloise Nolte says there are plenty of courses and jobs students can study for that don't need a matric certificate. 2 March 2021 3:26 PM
City of Johannesburg public libraries to open on 8 March City of Joburg director of libraries Nobuntu Mpendulosays they have been opening for limited services because of safety concerns. 2 March 2021 2:52 PM
I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 2 March 2021 12:49 PM
Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary chief whip reflects on a panel finding that there's evidence of misconduct against the Public Protector. 2 March 2021 7:47 AM
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
It's not the first instance of some racial behaviour by eNCA - Nomvula Mokonyane

2 March 2021 11:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Racism
ENCA
marching
picketing

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke says ANC is in government and when it resorts to tactics of the powerless such as marching it is concerning.

The African National Congress (ANC) is holding nationwide anti-racism pickets following what it describes as racial conduct by eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.

The news channel and the reporter received backlash after a montage of video clips on YouTube showing the journalist asking some politicians to keep their masks on during an interview while allowing others to speak without a mask.

Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane about the pickets.

Last week when we saw what happened outside Parliament, members of the ANC actually frowned upon the kind of actions that happened. It is not a coincidence, it is not the first instance of some racial behaviour and attitude by eNCA.

Nomvula Mokonyane, NEC member - African National Congress

It is not yet uhuru in South Africa and hence where ever this demon of racism rears its ugly head we will be there to demonstrate that the struggle continues.

Nomvula Mokonyane, NEC member - African National Congress

Mokonyane says their alliances have also been picketing on issues of race.

Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke says the ANC is in government and they have the power of the law and the policy power.

When a government that is in charge resorts to the tactics of the powerless - I mean marching is what the powerless do - we have to be concerned.

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Political Analyst

Listen to the full interview below...




Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school

2 March 2021 4:31 PM

Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed.

'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change'

2 March 2021 3:26 PM

College SA MD Eloise Nolte says there are plenty of courses and jobs students can study for that don't need a matric certificate.

City of Johannesburg public libraries to open on 8 March

2 March 2021 2:52 PM

City of Joburg director of libraries Nobuntu Mpendulosays they have been opening for limited services because of safety concerns.

SAPS promoted 42,000 officers regardless of their performance - Expert

2 March 2021 12:48 PM

Gareth Newham and National Planning Commission's Themba Dlamini shed more light on professionalising the police service.

Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

2 March 2021 9:15 AM

“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.

84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K

2 March 2021 6:29 AM

The Health Department says it has recorded 566 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality

1 March 2021 8:47 PM

Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.

NEW GUIDELINES: Can parents now choose where to buy school uniform?

1 March 2021 7:27 PM

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makinga says there's exploitation as schools sign exclusive deals with suppliers.

The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs

1 March 2021 5:04 PM

Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals.

Still no certainty on when water will be restored in some parts of Joburg

1 March 2021 5:02 PM

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela gives an update on the water shutdown by Rand Water.

Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school

Local

SAPS promoted 42,000 officers regardless of their performance - Expert

Local

I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo

Politics

Budget doesn't support economic growth, says PBO

2 March 2021 4:28 PM

Mothers of boys who drowned at construction site blame contractor for deaths

2 March 2021 4:22 PM

WC has spent more than R1.9 billion on COVID-19 so far

2 March 2021 3:53 PM

