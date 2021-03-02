SAPS promoted 42,000 officers regardless of their performance - Expert





About two weeks ago The Clement Manyathela Show received a call from a listener who was previously recruited in the South African Police Service (SAPS). He said he was sent to Cape Town to receive training at Unisa, training that he was meant to come back with and further contribute to the policing services. He is now sitting with no work in the SAPS and says that many like him are running off to the private sector when jobs become available.

You will remember that one of the recommendations of the Farlam Commission which investigated the events at the Marikana mine back in 2012 called for the demilitarisation of the police service "in order to ensure that the police were a civil service".

But where are we now this these recommendations?

Themba Dlamini, commissioner at the National Planning Commission is on the line. We are also joined by Gareth Newham, head of the Governance, Crime and Justice Division at the Institute of Security Studies Crime and Justice.

The SAPS has certain successes but they also have certain challenges. For example, financial challenges affecting their businesses Themba Dlamini, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

One of the challenges is how to implement a multi-disciplinary approach. They have rolled out a rural safety strategy. They have also established specialised policing capability. They are also involving communities in fighting against crime through the community policing strategy. Themba Dlamini, Commissioner - National Planning Commission

Leadership changes tend to cause a lot of destabilisation and repriotisation. Gareth Newham, Head of governance - Institute for Security Studies

There is still a very key policy still in place that is reducing the ability of the SAPS becoming completely professionalistion. For example, mass promotions. In 2018 and 2019 there were 42,000 police officers who were promoted, regardless of their performance. Many would got promotions that they wouldn't be deserving. Gareth Newham, Head of governance - Institute for Security Studies