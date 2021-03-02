I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is back at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday.
The former Eskom's CEO previous testimony was cut short in January when a member of staff working close to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain
That forced the commission to halt hearings for a week.
Molefe has gone back to his claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa had a business relationship with the Optimum Coal Mine.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Molefe told Zondo that he hopes his testimony about Glencore and the president wont be swept under the carpet.
He is currently testifying about the decision he took not to amend the contract of Optimum Coal Mine.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full report by Ngatane on the commission:
