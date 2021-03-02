City of Johannesburg public libraries to open on 8 March





Public Libraries of the City of Johannesburg will open on the 8th of March 2021 for normal operating hours.

Nobuntu Mpendulo, City of Joburg director of libraries, has more on this matter.

We have been opening our libraries during the pandemic for limited services because we were very concerned about the safety of the staff and community members. Since schools and universities are opening very soon, we see the need for the libraries to be opened. Nobuntu Mpendulo, Director of libraries - City of Johannesburg

We are now opening for all the services for borrowing and return, study purposes, references, and also for Wi-Fi access. Nobuntu Mpendulo, Director of libraries - City of Johannesburg

Only four libraries will not be able to open, out of 90. It i's Rabie Ridge in Region A, Brixton in Region F, Rossetenville and Yeoville. Nobuntu Mpendulo, Director of libraries - City of Johannesburg

