'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change'
Many matriculants defied the odds and passed the 2020 matric exams.
While some are celebrating and waiting to start university or college, some are looking for ways to improve their marks.
The Basic Education Department released the results last week and this year’s pass rate for public schools fell by 5.1 percentage points year-on-year to 76.2%.
Azania Mosaka speaks to College SA MD Eloise Nolte who say there is a lot of emphasis on matric certificates while there are other things the youth can do.
There is definitely a story of hope. Many people feel that if they didn't make their matric it is a hopeless situation and the only thing they can do is to try and get it again.Eloise Nolte, MD - Colleges SA
There is the option for them to go and rewrite a subject or two. Or they can go there occupational framework route or typical matric that we have is on NQF level 4.Eloise Nolte, MD - Colleges SA
Many companies put such a strong emphasis on having a matric and it's almost this big barrier that if you don't have a matric you are not going to go anywhere and that narrative needs to change.Eloise Nolte, MD - Colleges SA
