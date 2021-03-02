Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school
Some Gauteng parents are frustrated as their children lose school time due to not being placed.
Damien Watson says he has spoken to the provincial admissions coordinator but the buck gets passed.
Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office multiple times but there is no communication on when his son will be placed.
My son is still at home, we are waiting for the department after visiting them several times. We are waiting for placement.Damien Watson, Distressed parent
This year we have been to the department seven times and nothing had happened. We were told to just leave our names there. There is no communication, to date, we have not heard anything.Damien Watson, Distressed parent
Listen to the full interview below...
