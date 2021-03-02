Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Southern Africa's largest building materials retailer doubled its headline profit during the six months ended 31 December 2020.
Cashbuild's group revenue jumped 21% to R6.69bn in the period, with new stores contributing two percentage points of the increase.
Basic earnings per share rose by 113% to 1,595 cents, with headline earnings per share also increasing by 102% to 1,541 cents.
The group declared an interim dividend of 724 cents per share, up 66% on the prior interim dividend of 435 cents per share.
RELATED: Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b
Cashbuild is set to continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy in 2021.
It announced in August that it had agreed to buy Pepkor’s The Building Company for more than R1 billion.
People have certainly found a new love for their homes during lockdown, says Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
It's unknown to us... to see such a good demand from May and June onwards. It was totally unexpected.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
In May we saw 12% growth; in June 13% and then from July onwards it was in the 20s!Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
De Jager adds it wasn't decorative products doing well but structural building materials like cement, bricks, timber and roofing.
This led to double-digit growth in all the provinces.
He says the acquisition of The Building Company will be a game-changer for Cashbuild, nearly doubling turnover going forward.
There's lots of work ahead and that will be the prime focus for the next year or so.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
Listen to the interview with the Cashbuild CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tile-roofing-tiles-roof-housetop-707888/
More from Business
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?
After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.Read More
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline
Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water
Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock.Read More
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial
Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business.Read More
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality
Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.Read More
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas
Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year.Read More
Public sector trade unions demand CPI plus 4% as final wage demand submitted
The demands have been submitted to the general secretary of the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal
Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!Read More
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech
Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.Read More