Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom





Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe continued his testimony at the State Capture Commission on Tuesday.

His earlier appearance in January was cut short when a member of the commission tested positive for Covid-19.

Molefe repeated his allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and President Cyril Ramaphosa, then the chairperson of the mining giant's Optimum coal mine.

RELATED: 'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa'

The testimony by the former Eskom boss centered on a contractual dispute between the power utility and the coal supplier.

Molefe said he'd refused to agree to the price increase Glencore wanted, which he described as extortion.

As it happens.

Brian Molefe : If I had signed that agreement we would be sitting in the same commission asking me why I signed that ridiculous agreement.https://t.co/iZusHj4vxg #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 2, 2021

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane provides an update on The Money Show.

At the beginning Molefe reminded the commission that when he appeared the first time he made the allegations against the president (then deputy president) ... but at the very end of his testimony this evening he conceded that, actually, that was speculation on his part. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

He doesn't have proof but he believes that because the president (and former deputy president) was a shareholder of Glencore there was no way he [Ramaphosa] wouldn't act in the interest of Glencore. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

He's basically saying that Ramaphosa would benefit if the R2 billion penalties were waived. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

At this point, Molefe's allegations are simply inference says Ngatane.

Molefe's legal wanted to defend him to say that the commission shouldn't be asking him pointed questions [laughter from Whitfield], they should just take the leads he's given them and go and investigate! Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Listen to the update on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom