'We're sorry' - M-Net apologises for Love Island SA debut flop





The first episode of Love Island SA premiered on Sunday night and South African viewers were not impressed.

The local spin-off of the reality dating show has come under fire for its poor production quality and lack of representation.

Pay-TV channel M-Net issued an apology on Tuesday afternoon acknowledging the online backlash aimed at the show.

"You called us out on the lack of diversity and production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA. We're sorry - we didn't meet our usual standard on both counts", M-Net said in a short statement.

"We are working tirelessly to fix things, and to deliver the Magic you deserve", the statement continues.

Earlier on Tuesday Lotto Star announced that it has withdrawn its sponsorship from the show.

"LottoStar has taken the decision to respectfully withdraw its sponsorship of Love Island SA. We wish the show and its contestants every success", the lottery games website announced on Twitter.

"Lack of diversity is your brand!"

Meanwhile, some viewers are still not satisfied with M-Net's response, saying that the statement is insincere because the channel has a track record of making disappointing casting choices on various shows.

Here are some views on Twitter.

I assure you these people aren't sorry about the diversity part. Mnet just Mneting. https://t.co/qcv3s1ww2h — K E L E T S O 📚 (@KeletsoMopai) March 2, 2021

when do you ever meet the diversity standard for a franchise? enough is enough now guys https://t.co/cybIqqunWv — mrs. lawliet (@slimgirlsupreme) March 2, 2021

Your Honour, I’d like to bring in evidence to show that the lack of diversity is indeed the usual standard... https://t.co/8PEKrXBuW3 pic.twitter.com/S2oh3NZ9XR — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) March 2, 2021

So the whole time while shooting you didn’t realize that you were lacking something in the cast?



Take your audience seriously. Even when you make apologies. https://t.co/L0K0p5nNYa — Jamie Mighti - independant analyst. (@MightiJamie) March 2, 2021

Mnet has been doing this for years, even idols was a white show until it moved to Mzansi magic. https://t.co/01dSsCMgRK — Juls⭐️ (@Jullss__) March 2, 2021

Nah lack of diversity is your brand! You've proved it time and again. https://t.co/rQeTgZAncl — Zee (@Zipzee_N) March 2, 2021

brands are getting comfortable with apologizing for the same thing over and over again. https://t.co/c7x7Qr7Xqz — njabulo mbatha. (@fourrforty) March 2, 2021

