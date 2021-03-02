Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails

2 March 2021 7:20 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
DA
Gauteng Legislature
David makhura

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure.

The Africa National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has defeated the motion of no confidence against Premier David Makhura brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature debated and voted on the motion on Tuesday and the IFP voted with the ANC to keep Makhura in his position.

EWN Senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.

The DA urged that he (Makhura) is simply not fit to lead. They counted all the scandals not only from his tenure but before.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - EWN

From what I understand they won by 37 votes, they need 37 votes, they've got only one seat that makes the difference between them and the opposition. The IFP came into their defence and voted along with the ANC.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - EWN

