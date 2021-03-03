194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA





South Africa has picked up 856 more coronavirus infections over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 514 815.

One hundred and ninety-four more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 50,271.

The recovery rate has moved up slightly to 94.6%, with 1 433 320 people recuperating.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 76,037 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.