194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA
South Africa has picked up 856 more coronavirus infections over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 514 815.
One hundred and ninety-four more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 50,271.
RELATED: 84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K
The recovery rate has moved up slightly to 94.6%, with 1 433 320 people recuperating.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 76,037 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 514 815 the total number of deaths is 50 271 , the total number of recoveries is 1 433 320 and the total number of vaccines administered is 76 037. pic.twitter.com/rdVbVjGRf6— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 2, 2021
