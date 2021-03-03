194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Home Owners Associations and Sectional Titles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zerlinda van der Merwe - Director at TVDM Consultants
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Can an employer insist on vaccination as a condition of employment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 10:33
The welfare gap is growing at an alarming rate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - GIjima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 50,271. 3 March 2021 6:24 AM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 2 March 2021 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
View all Business
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on. 1 March 2021 2:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA

3 March 2021 6:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine
Recoveries

The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 50,271.

South Africa has picked up 856 more coronavirus infections over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 514 815.

One hundred and ninety-four more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 50,271.

RELATED: 84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K

The recovery rate has moved up slightly to 94.6%, with 1 433 320 people recuperating.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 76,037 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




3 March 2021 6:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine
Recoveries

More from Local

Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?

2 March 2021 8:52 PM

After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

2 March 2021 6:52 PM

Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school

2 March 2021 4:31 PM

Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change'

2 March 2021 3:26 PM

College SA MD Eloise Nolte says there are plenty of courses and jobs students can study for that don't need a matric certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Johannesburg public libraries to open on 8 March

2 March 2021 2:52 PM

City of Joburg director of libraries Nobuntu Mpendulosays they have been opening for limited services because of safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS promoted 42,000 officers regardless of their performance - Expert

2 March 2021 12:48 PM

Gareth Newham and National Planning Commission's Themba Dlamini shed more light on professionalising the police service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's not the first instance of some racial behaviour by eNCA - Nomvula Mokonyane

2 March 2021 11:43 AM

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke says ANC is in government and when it resorts to tactics of the powerless such as marching it is concerning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

2 March 2021 9:15 AM

“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

84 COVID-19 fatalities recorded bringing death toll to over 50K

2 March 2021 6:29 AM

The Health Department says it has recorded 566 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality

1 March 2021 8:47 PM

Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo

Politics

194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA

Local

IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mabuza stresses govt’s commitment to improve vaccine manufacturing capability

3 March 2021 6:50 AM

FFC questions whether Mboweni's Budget is in line with the Constitution

3 March 2021 6:20 AM

Gauteng DA: Makhura no confidence motion should've been via secret ballot

3 March 2021 6:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA