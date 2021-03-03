Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo
The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, says the province has made a compelling case to the national government to scrap the e-tolls.
RELATED: 'Sanral didn't engage and didn't do research to show that e-tolls will fail'
The issue of e-tolls has been an issue since its introduction in 2013, with most motorists refusing to pay.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Mamabolo says there is no need for more tolls in Gauteng.
As the provincial government, we are reaffirming and confirming our well known clear position to say no to e-tolls.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Roads and Transport
He says the province has made a submission to the national government with a compelling case that details workable options that will resolve the matter.
Listen below to the full conversation:
