[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of Engen petrol attendants beating up an unruly customers went viral.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
ENGEN employees will beat you pic.twitter.com/ky7h8M3FDi— Sputnik V (@CertfdCaprivian) March 1, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/CertfdCaprivian/status/1366477395482599425
