'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'
During the State of the Nation Adress, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa needs to develop the capacity to respond to pandemics that might arise in the future.
Some wealthy countries procured several millions doses of Covid-19 vaccines even before their clinical trials were completed.
Experts have warned of vaccine nationalisation where governments sign agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers to supply their own populations with vaccines ahead of them becoming available for other countries.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the director-general for technology innovation at the Department of Science and Technology Dr Mmobeni Muofhe about South Africans capabilities to develop is own vaccines.
One of the things people must know is that the response to Covid-19 need not have started when we heard there was an outbreak. Our work started a long way back.Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General - Technology innovations - Department of Science and Technology
When the actual outbreak was confirmed in December 2019, some of us were in the villages. When we came back we started to pull our scientists together and this was way before we had a case in the country.Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General - Technology innovations - Department of Science and Technology
Muofhe says the country has the capabilities and they are strengthening the ones available.
People must not be fooled by how short it took us as the world to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine.Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General - Technology innovations - Department of Science and Technology
Vaccine development is a much longer process. Here we were about to be fast because resources were pulled from all corners of the world but a normal vaccine development can take many years.Dr Mmobeni Muofhe, Deputy Director General - Technology innovations - Department of Science and Technology
Listen to the full interview below...
