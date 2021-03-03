Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding





JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said he stopped attending the meetings of the war room chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa because they were not resolving load shedding.

Molefe is back at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

He said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it.

“All they wanted was information; I can’t recall if they did anything meaningful from the information that was submitted. That is what frustrated me as an incoming executive, we had a challenge, which was load shedding and load shedding required positive action.”

Molefe earlier presented to the commission a JSE Stock Exchange News Service announcement that shows that Ramaphosa was appointed chairman of Glencore in 2012 even though Glencore’s Clinton Effron told the commission it wasn’t true.

He said Ramaphosa was serving Glencore's interests to the detriment of Eskom.

Molefe said the announcement backed his earlier testimony that he initially said was based on a magazine article, which was disputed by Effron.

He said: “Last night, I was able to print a SENS announcement when listed JSE companies make changes and it lists Mr Ramaphosa as being appointed as a non-executive director and chairman of the company Optimum. It’s stated on 26 March 2017.”

EARLY RETIREMENT ALLOWED?

Molefe said he took early retirement after being at Eskom for 18 months because he believed it was allowed.

He said he took early retirement after allegations made by the Public Protector tainted his reputation.

Molefe said the allegations were serious but he was still aggrieved that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela didn’t give him the opportunity to make representations and that she violated natural justice and the Constitution.

But Molefe said he chose retirement because he believed in good governance and he couldn’t face employees every day.

“I never actually sent in a resignation letter, I just said I would like to apply for early retirement. I was under the impression that it was possible.”

