CSIR partners with traditional healers who now can produce petroleum jelly





The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has partnered up with six traditional healers to develop safe and standardized traditional medicines for commercialisation.

Dr Blessed Okole - CSIR research group leader: agro-processing - has more on this.

The project came about from the traditional health practitioners. They said they want to add value to their products. We looked for funds from the Department of Science and Innovation, made e an expression of interest and almost 35 of them applied for this project. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

The objective was to produce safe, quality and efficient herbal products using science and technology without altering what they have and making sure that the products are safe and could be commercialised. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

For example, they have aloe which has been used in treating sores, stomach aches and skin problems. So, they brought this and the way they were packing it is very poor. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

We said: Okay, let's try and extract most of the active ingredients. Traditional medicine is not a single bullet, it is a mix of active ingredients and the way we extracted it, we didn't use alcohol, we decide to use olive oil to extract the active ingredient and also to took care of the specific gravity, the odour, the smell, the stability. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

We did shelf life studies and dermal safety studies to come up with the product and we partnered with the South African Bureau of Standards to do this. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

The packaging is very appealing now and you can put it into the form of petroleum jelly. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

What about removing the stigma?

You want a broader range, you want everybody to go to the shop and buy your product. They want to make money from their products. Though they have the healing power of the products, the products can compare the same like what we have in medicine. Dr Blessed Okole, Research group leader: agro-processing - CSIR

