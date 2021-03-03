Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault
JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Johannesburg north are without power on Wednesday morning.
Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.
The blackout is affecting Cosmo City, Lanseria, Magaliesig, Randburg, Ruimsig and Zandspruit.
Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.
Meanwhile, City Power technicians are attending to an outage in Selby that’s left residents in the dark in areas like City Deep, Marshalltown and New Centre.
It promised to communicate any progress on Twitter throughout the day.
#EskomGauteng#JoburgOutage— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 3, 2021
We are experiencing an outage affecting customers in large parts of Joburg North including Cosmos City, Lanseria, Magaliesig, Randburg, Ruimsig, Zandspruit & surrounding areas. Technicians dispatched.
No ETR
We regret the inconvenience caused.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.Read More
'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'
Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development.Read More
Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter
The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.Read More
Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding
Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it.Read More
194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA
The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 50,271.Read More
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?
After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school
Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed.Read More
'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change'
College SA MD Eloise Nolte says there are plenty of courses and jobs students can study for that don't need a matric certificate.Read More