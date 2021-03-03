Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - World Wildlife Day - Pangolins and Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Peirce UK landline
Richard Peirce UK cell
Today at 13:12
Health Justice Initiative join fight for vaccine equity
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice and Member of the SRJC
Today at 13:32
The cat that got stuck in the wall
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sunell Moss
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 13:41
World Hearing Day - Levels of hearing loss
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Amisha Kanji - Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology at Wits
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Journaling
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr. Colinda Linde - Clinical Psychologist at ...
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
DAniel Jillings
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Saldanha Bay residents want other vessels searched thoroughly after R583m drug bust
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 15:40
Daily Maverick: The rise of active citizens: Formal and informal tax revolts in municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 15:50
Lines once again skipping CT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terry Gale - chairperson of the Exporters’ Club Western Cape,
Today at 16:05
Army, private firm, fighters accused of Mozambique war crimes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Daily Maverick.
Today at 16:10
Michelin Star Chef - Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen live in studio! Part 1
The Flash Drive
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Ace going nowhere, new ANC step-aside guidelines reveal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Restaurants win first round of legal fight against Dept of Labour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - National Chairperson of FEDHASA
Today at 17:05
The ethical, and practical, risks of vaccine passports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Stellies students build solar-powered, ‘kraal’ – for under R180,000
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sharne Bloem - Project Leader - Team Mahali
Today at 17:45
PICHULIK - Bold jewellery. Inspired women.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Chiappini-Young - Co-Chief Executive Officer · ‎PICHULIK
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - what happens when banks alters account numbers and you end up sending funds to the wrong person ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - GIjima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maphum Nxumalo - CEO at GIjima AST
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday. 3 March 2021 1:02 PM
'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities' Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development. 3 March 2021 12:41 PM
Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief... 3 March 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it. 3 March 2021 11:59 AM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2021 8:21 AM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault

3 March 2021 12:14 PM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
Eskom
Power Outage
City Power

Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Johannesburg north are without power on Wednesday morning.

Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.

The blackout is affecting Cosmo City, Lanseria, Magaliesig, Randburg, Ruimsig and Zandspruit.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.

Meanwhile, City Power technicians are attending to an outage in Selby that’s left residents in the dark in areas like City Deep, Marshalltown and New Centre.

It promised to communicate any progress on Twitter throughout the day.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault




3 March 2021 12:14 PM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
Eskom
Power Outage
City Power

More from Local

Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up

3 March 2021 1:17 PM

Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry

3 March 2021 1:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'

3 March 2021 12:41 PM

Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter

3 March 2021 12:25 PM

The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding

3 March 2021 11:59 AM

Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA

3 March 2021 6:24 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 50,271.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?

2 March 2021 8:52 PM

After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom

2 March 2021 6:52 PM

Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school

2 March 2021 4:31 PM

Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Companies' strong emphasis on having a matric needs to change'

2 March 2021 3:26 PM

College SA MD Eloise Nolte says there are plenty of courses and jobs students can study for that don't need a matric certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo

Politics

'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'

Local

IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails

Politics

EWN Highlights

Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter

3 March 2021 12:25 PM

Families of slain police officers demand the harshest sentence for killers

3 March 2021 12:15 PM

Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding

3 March 2021 11:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA