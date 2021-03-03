Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry
The families of two boys who drowned in a quarry at a road construction site in Kopanong Informal Settlement in Mamelodi on Saturday are demanding justice.
It is understood that the two boys, Siyabonga Mabila (7) and Lawrence Tshwenu (4) were playing in the quarry at the unattended construction site and then drowned.
An independent investigation has been launched by the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department to look into the company that is implicated in the matter.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka to give an update on the matter.
Residents say they have been complaining about this unsecured construction site as many children in the area play around the construction site. They are blaming the company for not doing anything to ensure that their children are safe.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The mothers of the two boys are distraught and want answers from the construction company.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Thando Kubheka/Eyewitness News
