



CAPE TOWN - Scientists say people infected with the 501Y.V2 variant generate immune responses that offers them protection against other coronavirus variants.

They are joined by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in giving an update on Wednesday on local research conducted on the second variant of the coronavirus.

A genomics team, led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), detected the 501Y.V2 variant last year.

Scientists found the variant is more transmissible but does not cause more severe forms of COVID-19.

Government has since made R25 million available to KRISP to undertake more research on the variant's characteristics.

Nzimande said: “Those who were infected in the second wave, which was dominated by what we’ve have now been referring to as the new variant 501Y.V2, have protection from past and current circulating variants.”

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande, Mkhize give update on scientific results on COVID variant

This article first appeared on EWN : Those who get 501Y.V2 variant protected from other variants - SA scientists