[LISTEN] 'About 466-million people globally suffer from hearing loss'





The world observes World Hearing Day on 3 March year.

The day is observed to highlight and spread the message that timely and effective care can help people with hearing loss achieve full potential.

This year's theme is 'Screen, Rehabilitate, Communicate'.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Wits University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology professor Amisha Kanji about the prevalence of hearing loss.

In general, there are about 466-million individuals with hearing loss globally and that is according to the World Health Organisation. Professor Amisha Kanji, Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology - Wits University

There are different types of hearing loss and it depends on which side of the ear is affected. Professor Amisha Kanji, Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology - Wits University

Kanji says there are levels of hearing loss as well.

