[LISTEN] 'About 466-million people globally suffer from hearing loss'
The world observes World Hearing Day on 3 March year.
The day is observed to highlight and spread the message that timely and effective care can help people with hearing loss achieve full potential.
This year's theme is 'Screen, Rehabilitate, Communicate'.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Wits University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology professor Amisha Kanji about the prevalence of hearing loss.
In general, there are about 466-million individuals with hearing loss globally and that is according to the World Health Organisation.Professor Amisha Kanji, Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology - Wits University
There are different types of hearing loss and it depends on which side of the ear is affected.Professor Amisha Kanji, Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology - Wits University
Kanji says there are levels of hearing loss as well.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1706/andreypopov170600751/81904155-doctor-using-otoscope-instrument-to-check-girl-s-ear-in-hospital.jpg
More from Local
R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenange explains the allegations against the company and how much was spent.Read More
Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends
MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu gives reasons why people haven't been claiming their dividends.Read More
CSIR partners with traditional healers who now can produce petroleum jelly
CSIR research group leader: agro-processing Dr Blessed Okole says they partnered with the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.Read More
'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'
Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development.Read More
Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter
The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.Read More
Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault
Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.Read More
Those who get 501Y.V2 variant protected from other variants - SA scientists
A genomics team, led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), detected the 501Y.V2 variant last year.Read More
Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding
Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it.Read More