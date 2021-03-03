Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends





MultiChoice broad-based black economic empowerment share scheme Phuthuma Nathi is looking for 22,000 shareholders to receive their dividends.

The scheme says there is R207-million to be claimed.

Speaking to John Perlman, MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu says there are a number of reasons why people haven't claimed in years.

There are several reasons why people may have not received their dividends. One could be banking details that are incorrect or invalid. Jabavu Heshu, Group Executive for Corporate Affairs - MultiChoice

In the event where the shareholding went through a company, it would be that the company certificate expired, shareholders accounts have been suspended or a shareholder may have been deceased. Jabavu Heshu, Group Executive for Corporate Affairs - MultiChoice

Listen to the full interview below...