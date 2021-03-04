Streaming issues? Report here
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7, I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
Entertainment industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
Kuli Roberts
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly "Other People's Money" feature.

This week he interviewed media personality and actor Kuli Roberts.

Kuli Roberts at the SA Style Awards 2018 in Sandton City. Image: Abigail Javier/EWN

The multi-talented mover and shaker started out in her career in magazine publishing.

She later moved on to newspaper journalism, also branching out into television and radio as a show host.

Roberts also ventured into acting. (Her younger sister is actor Hlubi Mboya)

She says that, coming from a family of supermarket owners, she's basically been working and making money since the age of seven.

That work meant from being a packer to being a manager, to being a cleaner to being a cook... a shoe fitter... I'd be the polony slicer; I'd be the PR girl. I was able to do anything and everything and that's why no-one is above me and no-one is beneath me.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

She's a "worker", Roberts says.

Because I come from people who were never flashy, I'm not flashy.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

I was buying secondhand clothing, so we were not about showing people how wealthy we were. We were basically workers and that's what I basically what I do now - I'm a worker.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

The media personality has a 27-year-old son studying in Manchester in the UK and a 27-year-old daughter working as a teacher.

She says the kids are independent just like she is, after learning a strong work ethic from her own grandmother.

Basically it was 'we're here to work; we're here to serve people'... My grandmother [a supermarket owner] used to have functions for the aged in the 80s and look after the community...

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

When you help others you help yourself; you help your spirit.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

Most of my cupboard is secondhand. I'm able to save... I don't need much... I prioritise the children. I figure if you do that you'll always be fine... because my focus is on someone else.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

I have no money; this is other people's money. The money that I have belongs to my kids.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

How has lockdown affected Roberts, who works in the devastated entertainment industry?

I lost my job just before lockdown, so I already was in a lot of trouble. What I had done was, when I was working for a fabulous show (Trending SA) I basically just paid triple my bonds, so by the time I didn't have a job I didn't have to worry about bonds.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

I sold my car because I had to keep my lady who has been helping me for 13 years - I love her, she's been part of my family.

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

We downscaled; Europeans do it all the time

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

I went back to Sunday World - the newspaper I used to work for. And there are a lot of castings out there... self-tapes... There is work, obviously not for musicians, but in terms of acting there is work out there... My agent is brilliant...

Kuli Roberts, Media personality and actor

Listen to the interview with Roberts in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7, I'm not flashy




