Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
One of the effects of lockdown has been a huge spike in the sales of fitness equipment as people stay away from gyms and exercise at home.
Supermarket retailer Pick n Pay has now jumped onto the home workout trend, launching a range of exercise equipment in some of its stores.
It's a worldwide phenomenon and stats in the US show that fitness equipment sales rose by a staggering 170% during lockdown.
Bruce Whitfield gets the inside track from Gareth Kemp, who distributes sportswear from US manufacturer Under Armour.
The industry is in good shape at the moment and we're pretty fortunate to be in this sector.Gareth Kemp, MD - Apollo Brands (SA distributor of Under Armour)
Gym bunnies often buy training gear to fit a particular image.
Do people who now gym at home still buy expensive branded goods?
They're showing off in the mirror and I find that quite incredible!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
I think you have to look at the technology behind the products as well.Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA
From a footwear perspective we've got some amazing technology coming through that tracks your workout... and gives you feedback.Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA
It's not just at home... also on the road. We've seen with the pandemic that the renewed focus on health and fitness is definitely something we've been able to leverage.Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA
Fashion is not the predominant factor at the moment, says Kemp.
You need to be selling a "point of difference" in terms of functionality or performance.
Under Armour almost claims that we created that first wicking shirt and [founder] Kevin Plank was pretty revolutionary in designing that first garment.Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA
Our new ecommerce channel has, unsurprisingly, has really taken a lot of our percentage of growth and retail brick and mortar is under pressure.Gareth Kemp, MD - Apollo Brands Under Armour SA
I don't think ecommerce is going to go backwards... We need to keep innovating and make sure that we're addressing our consumer needs.Gareth Kemp, MD - Under Armour SA
For more from Kemp, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/rebounding.html?sti=lzii0yj890ndf9a5hv|&mediapopup=128773062
More from Business
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.Read More
Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time
Get yours before the bubble popsRead More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter
The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.Read More
Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding
Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it.Read More
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place?
After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect.Read More
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline
Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas.Read More
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water
Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.Read More
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal
Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!Read More
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.Read More
More from Local
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.Read More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Putco says staff rescheduling, overtime reduction helped stave off retrenchments
According to Numsa national organiser Frederick Mabasa, it is crucial to listen to one another during Section 189 negotiations.Read More
R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenange explains the allegations against the company and how much was spent.Read More
Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends
MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu gives reasons why people haven't been claiming their dividends.Read More
[LISTEN] 'About 466-million people globally suffer from hearing loss'
Wits University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology professor Amisha Kanji talks about the prevalence of hearing loss.Read More
CSIR partners with traditional healers who now can produce petroleum jelly
CSIR research group leader: agro-processing Dr Blessed Okole says they partnered with the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.Read More
'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'
Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development.Read More