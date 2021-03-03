R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery





The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says a whistleblower has approached them in relation to allegations of bribery and corruption at Electronic Toll Collection (ETC).

Outa says ETC allegedly paid ProAshh R10 million over a two year period three month after winning the e-toll collection contract.

John Perlman speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about this.

Our concerns are that there is no evidence of services provided, this looks like corruption and bribery as well. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

In November/December we met with the forensic auditors who were doing the investigation and we still haven't had feedback on the matter and that is a serious concern to us. If you are pay to pay R10-million of taxpayers' money to an entity you need to see the service or value for money. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Listen to the full interview below...