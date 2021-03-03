Putco says staff rescheduling, overtime reduction helped stave off retrenchments
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numssa) says negotiations with Putco have prevented retrenchments and 214 people will keep their jobs.
Frederick Mabasa, Numsa national organiser and Putco managing director Franco Pisapia have more on this.
When we started with the Section 189 process Putco was intending to retrench about 600 employees. They raised two crucial issues, the decline in the number of passengers to the Covid-19 lockdown and the decile in revenue.Frederick Mabasa, National organiser - Numsa
We asked them to disclose more information so that we can be able to understand if indeed the revenue has declined. or not. We also responded to them to say we believe what you are telling us is not correct. We raised a number of proposals with them up until such time that they decided to come to this decision.Frederick Mabasa, National organiser - Numsa
ALSO READ: Putco set to lay off 214 staff members due to financial distress
When you go to a Section 189 you need to listen to one another and any proposal that is going to be put forward. Management doesn't have to reject everything that we are saying. They must listen, maybe it will yield positive results where won't have to be retrenched.Frederick Mabasa, national organiser - Numsa
We had in the past put a proposal that was rejected by all the unions, including Numsa, which have avoided the particular retrenchments. We embarked on the process, during which we said let's look at our proposal again, which we did.Franco Pisapia, Managing director - Putco
We came to a solution that would be appropriate in terms of dealing with the situation by means of rescheduling staff, reducing overtime and we got the buy-in from the labour unions to assist us in this process, therefore avoiding retrenchments.Franco Pisapia, Managing director - Putco
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle
'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.Read More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenange explains the allegations against the company and how much was spent.Read More
Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends
MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu gives reasons why people haven't been claiming their dividends.Read More
[LISTEN] 'About 466-million people globally suffer from hearing loss'
Wits University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology professor Amisha Kanji talks about the prevalence of hearing loss.Read More
CSIR partners with traditional healers who now can produce petroleum jelly
CSIR research group leader: agro-processing Dr Blessed Okole says they partnered with the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.Read More
Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.Read More
'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'
Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development.Read More