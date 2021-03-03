Putco says staff rescheduling, overtime reduction helped stave off retrenchments





The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numssa) says negotiations with Putco have prevented retrenchments and 214 people will keep their jobs.

Frederick Mabasa, Numsa national organiser and Putco managing director Franco Pisapia have more on this.

When we started with the Section 189 process Putco was intending to retrench about 600 employees. They raised two crucial issues, the decline in the number of passengers to the Covid-19 lockdown and the decile in revenue. Frederick Mabasa, National organiser - Numsa

We asked them to disclose more information so that we can be able to understand if indeed the revenue has declined. or not. We also responded to them to say we believe what you are telling us is not correct. We raised a number of proposals with them up until such time that they decided to come to this decision. Frederick Mabasa, National organiser - Numsa

When you go to a Section 189 you need to listen to one another and any proposal that is going to be put forward. Management doesn't have to reject everything that we are saying. They must listen, maybe it will yield positive results where won't have to be retrenched. Frederick Mabasa, national organiser - Numsa

We had in the past put a proposal that was rejected by all the unions, including Numsa, which have avoided the particular retrenchments. We embarked on the process, during which we said let's look at our proposal again, which we did. Franco Pisapia, Managing director - Putco

We came to a solution that would be appropriate in terms of dealing with the situation by means of rescheduling staff, reducing overtime and we got the buy-in from the labour unions to assist us in this process, therefore avoiding retrenchments. Franco Pisapia, Managing director - Putco

