Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Critics charge that government let the country down with late vaccine procurement and is not capable of handling an efficient rollout without private sector assistance.
On Tuesday, Afriforum and Solidarity announced that the private sector is not legally restricted from buying Covid-19 vaccines.
They said government had admitted this in an affidavit after a legal challenge brought on vaccine procurement by the lobby groups.
| Government admits private sector may purchase Covid-19 vaccines | pic.twitter.com/UqRFy4lihC— AfriForum (@afriforum) March 2, 2021
What does this news mean for public sector players?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Comrie, CEO of medical scheme Profmed.
In effect, there's no legal restriction entitling government to be the central vaccine procurer but there a number of obstacles in the way for private businesses.
I think the crux of the matter is the only way you can get vaccines at the moment from the manufacturers, is by a government purchasing mechanism. Many of us in the industry have tried to engage them, but with some significant failure.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed
They aren't speaking to private industry. They're looking at negotiating contracts for vaccines in the region of 10 million doses plus and that certainly doesn't suit the private guys trying to get into the market.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed
However there is a stage probably later on in the year where the supply starts to come through those manufacturers, where it may be a possibility.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed
Comrie advocates a public-private partnership specifically with the distribution of vaccines.
The private sector has lots of resources available. If we are to get through 40 million people in ten months that's 4 million people a month and that's an ambitious target!Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed
That's where with the right partnership between the public and the private sector, we can actually get there.Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed
Listen to the interview with Comrie on The Money Show:
