95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded
South Africa has picked up 1,447 more coronavirus infections over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 516 262.
Sadly, the department has also confirmed that 95 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 50,366.
The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6%, with 1 434 772 people recuperating.
The Health Department says it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks which means it has it met its target of exhausting the first batch of 80,000 Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 516 262 the total number of deaths is 50 366 the total number of recoveries is 1 434 772 and the total number of vaccines administered is 83 570. pic.twitter.com/qQzmuk71ZL— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 3, 2021
