Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Taxi Extortion racket exposed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robbie Roberts
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
World Obesity Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Retha Harmse - Spokesperson for Association for Dietetics in South Africa, & Registered Dietitian
Today at 10:35
Western Cape Commissioner for Children tables report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:45
Love island & representation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded The Department of Health said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks. 4 March 2021 6:14 AM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
View all Politics
Non-Fungible Tokens - stupid and brilliant at the same time Get yours before the bubble pops 3 March 2021 7:15 PM
Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief... 3 March 2021 12:25 PM
Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it. 3 March 2021 11:59 AM
View all Business
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2021 8:21 AM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded

4 March 2021 6:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Johnson and Johnson
vaccines
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19

The Department of Health said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks.

South Africa has picked up 1,447 more coronavirus infections over the 24-hour period, taking South Africa's caseload to 1 516 262.

Sadly, the department has also confirmed that 95 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 50,366.

RELATED: 194 people succumb to COVID-19 and 856 infections recorded in SA

The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6%, with 1 434 772 people recuperating.

The Health Department says it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks which means it has it met its target of exhausting the first batch of 80,000 Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines.




4 March 2021 6:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Johnson and Johnson
vaccines
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19

More from Local

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple

3 March 2021 6:49 PM

Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putco says staff rescheduling, overtime reduction helped stave off retrenchments

3 March 2021 6:37 PM

According to Numsa national organiser Frederick Mabasa, it is crucial to listen to one another during Section 189 negotiations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery

3 March 2021 5:34 PM

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenange explains the allegations against the company and how much was spent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends

3 March 2021 4:33 PM

MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu gives reasons why people haven't been claiming their dividends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 'About 466-million people globally suffer from hearing loss'

3 March 2021 4:11 PM

Wits University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology professor Amisha Kanji talks about the prevalence of hearing loss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CSIR partners with traditional healers who now can produce petroleum jelly

3 March 2021 1:37 PM

CSIR research group leader: agro-processing Dr Blessed Okole says they partnered with the South African Bureau of Standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up

3 March 2021 1:17 PM

Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry

3 March 2021 1:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded

Local

'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'

Local

Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends

Local

EWN Highlights

Rwanda first African nation to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

4 March 2021 5:53 AM

Bowing to pressure, Merkel eases virus curbs

4 March 2021 5:47 AM

US House passes police reforms ahead of Floyd murder trial

4 March 2021 5:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA