I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande along with a genomics team, led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) hosted a media briefing on Wednesday.
The genomics team say people infected with the 501Y.V2 variant generate immune responses that offers them protection against other coronavirus variants.
RELATED: SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi
Scientists found that even though the new variant is more transmissible but it does not cause more severe forms of COVID-19.
Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana told #702Breakfast that the AstraZeneca vaccines were still at the Biovac facilities.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences professor Shabir Madhi to give more insight on the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
I disagree with the decision not to use the AstraZeneca and the World Health Organisation reports that even in countries where the variant is circulating, countries should still use the AstraZeneca vaccine.Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University
He says even though the vaccine doesn't protect against mild symptoms, it does protect against sever forms of infections.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
