[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral

First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out

Social media is talking after First responders in China safely rescued an elderly man dangling from a third-floor window.

Watch the video below:

First responders in China were able to safely rescue this elderly man dangling from a third-floor window. The man ended up there after trying to reenter his locked apartment with a rope pic.twitter.com/g4NSnPzdhu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 4, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: