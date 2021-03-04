Veteran journalist Karima Brown passes away
Journalist and political analyst Karima Brown has passed away from Covid-19 complications.
Brown has worked for the SABC, 702, Business Day, New Age and she also worked as group executive editor for Independent Media to name a few.
Currently, she was hosting 'The Fix' on eNCA.
She has held multiple various positions in media houses.
Condolences are pouring in for her family, friends and colleagues.
[BREAKING NEWS] Journalist Karima Brown dies of COVID-19. Brown hosted ‘The Fix’ on eNCA. She was admitted to hospital with COVID-19. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qE6Ut51o9y— eNCA (@eNCA) March 4, 2021
eNCA is reporting that journalist and broadcaster Karima Brown has died from Covid-19. She had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting the virus. My thoughts with her family and her colleagues. May her memory be for a blessing. #KarimaBrown— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) March 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to Karima Brown's family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and incredibly fearless. May her soul rest in peace.— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) March 4, 2021