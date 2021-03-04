Veteran journalist Karima Brown passes away

Streaming issues? Report here
4 March 2021 9:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Karima Brown
#Covid19
covid19 death

She was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Journalist and political analyst Karima Brown has passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Brown has worked for the SABC, 702, Business Day, New Age and she also worked as group executive editor for Independent Media to name a few.

Currently, she was hosting 'The Fix' on eNCA.

She has held multiple various positions in media houses.

Condolences are pouring in for her family, friends and colleagues.




