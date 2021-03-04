Veteran journalist Karima Brown passes away





Journalist and political analyst Karima Brown has passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Brown has worked for the SABC, 702, Business Day, New Age and she also worked as group executive editor for Independent Media to name a few.

Currently, she was hosting 'The Fix' on eNCA.

She has held multiple various positions in media houses.

Condolences are pouring in for her family, friends and colleagues.

[BREAKING NEWS] Journalist Karima Brown dies of COVID-19. Brown hosted ‘The Fix’ on eNCA. She was admitted to hospital with COVID-19. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qE6Ut51o9y — eNCA (@eNCA) March 4, 2021

eNCA is reporting that journalist and broadcaster Karima Brown has died from Covid-19. She had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting the virus. My thoughts with her family and her colleagues. May her memory be for a blessing. #KarimaBrown — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) March 4, 2021

My deepest condolences to Karima Brown's family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and incredibly fearless. May her soul rest in peace. — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) March 4, 2021