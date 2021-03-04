Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years





Late former president Nelson Mandela described Justice Cameron as a true hero of the people while chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng described him as humble, selfless and the epitome of non-racialism.

Justice Edwin Cameron has done incredible work as a human rights lawyer. He is also an HIV/Aids activists and a gay rights activist.

Justice Edwin Cameron hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about his love for law, career and activism.

The progress is that some 5-million people like me are alive this morning mainly because of antiretroviral treatment. I have been undetectable for the past 22 years. Justice Edwin Cameron

The dark side is that there is still a lot of shame and stigma. People don't speak out readily, they speak out more readily in the townships and rural areas. Middle class and elite leaders still feel terribly constrained by stigma and the internal shame having HIV sometimes brings. Justice Edwin Cameron

Justice Cameron says the big issue these days in South Africa is class division.

I think now there are class divisions and I worry. Justice Edwin Cameron

