I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry
JOHANNESBURG - Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson said when she was recruited to join that company, she was told she didn’t need to worry about selling because the firm had already secured business from Eskom.
Goodson told the state capture commission on Thursday that Clive Angel was the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.
She said she met Essa at Melrose Arch - where Essa told her Trillian would help Eskom to reduce load shedding.
“[I was told that] The revenue for Trillian would be predominantly through Eskom and it will be through working with McKinsey. The holding company had one major shareholder and his name was Salim Essa.”
Goodson said McKinsey told her that her team didn't need to work to get paid.
“[I asked that] If we don’t put people to work, how do we get paid? And I remember the one person saying what do I care, I’ll will get your money anyway. And I couldn’t understand how we could get paid if we weren’t working. I tried so hard to get people involved in delivering.”
