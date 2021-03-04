Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days





There have been huge problems with licensing and testing centres, the process of trying to book an appointment to do a test, and to renew licences.

We have spoken to Gauteng Transport MEC Jaco Mamabolo on this station about it and it's really becoming a huge problem.

So the National Driving School Association of South Africa and all its members are going to have a theree-day protest tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday.

National Driving School Association of South Africa chairperson Abel Mositsa has more on this.

The main problem is the online booking, it is giving u a serious problem. We have approached the relevant departments so that they can assist and it looks like these people are not interested in our issues. That's why we are marching to the Department of Transport and RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation) as well Abel Mositsa , Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

This time we have decided that we are going to close all the buildings of the RTMC if they don't respond to our memorandum. In the memorandum we have mentioned few issues: we want the department to scrap this online system because it is not working for our members or anyone. Abel Mositsa , Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

All the driving schools in Gauteng will be marching from their areas to RTMC in Centurion. We will be gathering there from 10am, submitting a follow-up memorandum to the offices of RTMC. From there we will be moving to the offices of the Department of Transport where the MEC is in in Johannesburg. Abel Mositsa , Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

