Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Service dining rooms appeal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karen Caine - Operations manager at Service Dining Rooms
Today at 14:50
Music with Gia McKay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gia McKay
Today at 15:10
EWN: Trillian CEO at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Paying tribute to Veteran media personality Karima Brown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eusebius McKaiser
Today at 15:20
Daily Maverick: To avoid a Covid-flu double whammy, we need a robust influenza vaccination and prevention plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Mendelson - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Lottery millions used for board member's luxury home
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raymond Joseph
Today at 15:50
City invites public comments on draft informal trading plans for Cape Town CBD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Walter Volker - independent payments expert.
Today at 16:10
Johannesburg Roads Agency's R50m asphalt plant 'has been down for over five months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siya Genu, Head of Department for infrastructure development
Today at 16:20
Stats SA releases results of the 2020 household travel survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 16:20
Zondo investigators, lawyers not paid for 5 months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 16:55
Its National Grammar Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku - Lecturer in the Dept of English at UCT and Award-winning poet
Today at 17:05
Crime Intelligence: Night of the long knives sees Peter Jacobs fall
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - Investigative Journalist @News24
Today at 17:10
Covid-19 in South Africa: One year later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Gauteng Third Quarterly Crime Stats
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 17:20
Update on the status of Vaccines in the WC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:45
SU researchers reimagine housing post COVID-19 with a return to the kraal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sharne Bloem - Project Leader - Team Mahali
Today at 18:09
ZOOM : Santam results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:13
FirstRand Group sees an 20% jump in half-year profit and payout dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Liberty Holdings Annual results for 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Are you switching yourself poor?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days The association wants the Department of Transport to scrap the online system 'because it's not working for our members or anyone'. 4 March 2021 2:30 PM
Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Justice Edwin Cameron speaks about his career, schooling years and family. 4 March 2021 12:11 PM
I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that... 4 March 2021 11:50 AM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
View all Politics
There is progress with the Steinhoff investigation - NPA Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says bringing on PwC as investigators has given the National Prosecuting Authority a huge advantage. 4 March 2021 1:49 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Business
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa "Sharing The Sun" YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days

4 March 2021 2:30 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Driving schools
Driving instructors
Driving Schools Association
Driving licence
Gauteng driving school operators

The association wants the Department of Transport to scrap the online system 'because it's not working for our members or anyone'.

There have been huge problems with licensing and testing centres, the process of trying to book an appointment to do a test, and to renew licences.

We have spoken to Gauteng Transport MEC Jaco Mamabolo on this station about it and it's really becoming a huge problem.

So the National Driving School Association of South Africa and all its members are going to have a theree-day protest tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday.

National Driving School Association of South Africa chairperson Abel Mositsa has more on this.

The main problem is the online booking, it is giving u a serious problem. We have approached the relevant departments so that they can assist and it looks like these people are not interested in our issues. That's why we are marching to the Department of Transport and RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation) as well

Abel Mositsa , Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

This time we have decided that we are going to close all the buildings of the RTMC if they don't respond to our memorandum. In the memorandum we have mentioned few issues: we want the department to scrap this online system because it is not working for our members or anyone.

Abel Mositsa , Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

All the driving schools in Gauteng will be marching from their areas to RTMC in Centurion. We will be gathering there from 10am, submitting a follow-up memorandum to the offices of RTMC. From there we will be moving to the offices of the Department of Transport where the MEC is in in Johannesburg.

Abel Mositsa , Chairman - National Driving School Association of South Africa

Listen below for the full interview...




More from Local

Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years

4 March 2021 12:11 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Justice Edwin Cameron speaks about his career, schooling years and family.

Read More arrow_forward

I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry

4 March 2021 11:50 AM

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.

Read More arrow_forward

Police on high alert after fake vaccines stored in SA

4 March 2021 11:19 AM

In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.

Read More arrow_forward

I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi

4 March 2021 7:46 AM

Wits University Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences professor says he believes the AstraZeneca vaccines should be used.

Read More arrow_forward

95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded

4 March 2021 6:14 AM

The Department of Health said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks.

Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple

3 March 2021 6:49 PM

Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.

Read More arrow_forward

Putco says staff rescheduling, overtime reduction helped stave off retrenchments

3 March 2021 6:37 PM

According to Numsa national organiser Frederick Mabasa, it is crucial to listen to one another during Section 189 negotiations.

Read More arrow_forward

R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery

3 March 2021 5:34 PM

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenange explains the allegations against the company and how much was spent.

Read More arrow_forward

