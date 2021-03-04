Understanding the relation between food and obesity

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
ZOOM : Santam walloped by pandemic claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:13
FirstRand Group sees an 20% jump in half-year profit and payout dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Liberty Holdings Annual results for 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Expectations from your side hustles
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author o How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
An app that let's you buy shares as you make purchases at stores
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Why, What, How - are you in business?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Are you switching yourself poor?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June. 4 March 2021 5:58 PM
Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey. 4 March 2021 5:04 PM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
View all Politics
There is progress with the Steinhoff investigation - NPA Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says bringing on PwC as investigators has given the National Prosecuting Authority a huge advantage. 4 March 2021 1:49 PM
I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that... 4 March 2021 11:50 AM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Understanding the relation between food and obesity

4 March 2021 3:32 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Exercise
Running
Food
world obesity day
body fat

Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay

As the world observes World Obesity Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says obesity and being overweight are linked to more deaths worldwide than being underweight.

Globally more than 2.1-billion people (nearly 30% of the global population) are overweight or obese, and in South Africa, where 68% of women and 31% of men are overweight or obese and 13% of children are overweight which is far higher than the worldwide figures.

Azania Mosaka talks to Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris about obesity.

Having too much fatty tissue in your body is going to contribute to your inflammation almost regardless of where you are carrying it. But is it is more dangerous when it is closer to your vital organs.

Terry Harris, Head dietician - Discovery Vitality

It is important to look at your overall weight and where you are carrying the weight.

Terry Harris, Head dietician - Discovery Vitality

Listen to the full interview below...




4 March 2021 3:32 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Exercise
Running
Food
world obesity day
body fat

More from Local

Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns

4 March 2021 5:58 PM

City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA

4 March 2021 5:04 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days

4 March 2021 2:30 PM

The association wants the Department of Transport to scrap the online system 'because it's not working for our members or anyone'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years

4 March 2021 12:11 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Justice Edwin Cameron speaks about his career, schooling years and family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry

4 March 2021 11:50 AM

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police on high alert after fake vaccines stored in SA

4 March 2021 11:19 AM

In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi

4 March 2021 7:46 AM

Wits University Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences professor says he believes the AstraZeneca vaccines should be used.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded

4 March 2021 6:14 AM

The Department of Health said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle

3 March 2021 7:37 PM

'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up

3 March 2021 1:17 PM

Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

2 March 2021 7:11 PM

Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life

2 March 2021 11:35 AM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa

2 March 2021 9:15 AM

“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal

1 March 2021 5:01 PM

Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship

28 February 2021 11:17 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

28 February 2021 8:17 AM

CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion

25 February 2021 8:28 PM

Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns

Local

There is progress with the Steinhoff investigation - NPA

Business

I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi

Local

EWN Highlights

Motshekga, DA clash in debate over matric pass rate

4 March 2021 5:55 PM

Court sends request letter to DCS for Mdluli to appear on corruption matter

4 March 2021 5:26 PM

Power & Priviliges committee finds 16 EFF MPs guilty of contempt of Parliament

4 March 2021 5:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA