Understanding the relation between food and obesity
As the world observes World Obesity Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says obesity and being overweight are linked to more deaths worldwide than being underweight.
Globally more than 2.1-billion people (nearly 30% of the global population) are overweight or obese, and in South Africa, where 68% of women and 31% of men are overweight or obese and 13% of children are overweight which is far higher than the worldwide figures.
Azania Mosaka talks to Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris about obesity.
Having too much fatty tissue in your body is going to contribute to your inflammation almost regardless of where you are carrying it. But is it is more dangerous when it is closer to your vital organs.Terry Harris, Head dietician - Discovery Vitality
It is important to look at your overall weight and where you are carrying the weight.Terry Harris, Head dietician - Discovery Vitality
Listen to the full interview below...
