Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA





Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has released the National Household Travel Survey and walking is the most common mode of transport used in the country.

About 17.4-million South Africans walk to their various destinations and 10.7-million individuals made use of taxis.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke tells John Perlman that most t learners in the country walked all the way to their educational institution.

In 2020 we see that there has been an increase from 63% of school-going learners having to walk all the way to school in compared to 2013. In 2020 they are walking at 69%. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General - Stats SA

These surveys are not conducted annually the last time they were done in 2013 by the Department of Transport. Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General - Stats SA

Listen to the full interview below...