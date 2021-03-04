Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June. 4 March 2021 5:58 PM
Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey. 4 March 2021 5:04 PM
Early, decisive action enabled SA to quickly respond to COVID-19 - Karim Co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said that during the initial perio... 4 March 2021 5:03 PM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7, I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7, I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Local

Early, decisive action enabled SA to quickly respond to COVID-19 - Karim

4 March 2021 5:03 PM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
Professor Salim Abdool Karim

Co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said that during the initial period, the pandemic in South Africa was growing rapidly.

CAPE TOWN - It's almost exactly a year since South Africa's first COVID-19 infection was confirmed.

A leading voice in the fight against the pandemic, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said that early and decisive action enabled the country to quickly respond to the coronavirus.

As director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa - Caprisa - Karim on Thursday afternoon reflected on the past year, highlighting key issues relating to the pandemic.

South Africa reported it's first COVID-19 patient on 5 March last year.

WATCH: Reflecting on a year of COVID-19: SA is better geared for the future

Professor Karim said that during the initial period, the pandemic in South Africa was growing rapidly.

"...so rapidly that we were doubling every two days. At that early stage, for the first 21 days of our epidemic, we were competing almost case for case with the UK."

Karim said that a critical move was the declaration of a national state of disaster, ten days after the first case.

"The state of disaster enabled us to control borders, it enabled us to restrict gatherings, to close the schools. It provided us with the tools to try and reduce the spread of this virus at that very early stage."

The co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 said that this enabled the country to slow viral transmission at community level.

WATCH: The first patients were treated like "lepers" - Prof Karim reflects on a year of COVID-19 in SA


This article first appeared on EWN : Early, decisive action enabled SA to quickly respond to COVID-19 - Karim




More from Local

Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns

4 March 2021 5:58 PM

City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June.

Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA

4 March 2021 5:04 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey.

Understanding the relation between food and obesity

4 March 2021 3:32 PM

Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay

Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days

4 March 2021 2:30 PM

The association wants the Department of Transport to scrap the online system 'because it's not working for our members or anyone'.

Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years

4 March 2021 12:11 PM

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Justice Edwin Cameron speaks about his career, schooling years and family.

I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry

4 March 2021 11:50 AM

Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.

Police on high alert after fake vaccines stored in SA

4 March 2021 11:19 AM

In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.

I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi

4 March 2021 7:46 AM

Wits University Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences professor says he believes the AstraZeneca vaccines should be used.

95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded

4 March 2021 6:14 AM

The Department of Health said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks.

Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses

3 March 2021 8:50 PM

Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.

Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns

Local

Early, decisive action enabled SA to quickly respond to COVID-19 - Karim

Local

There is progress with the Steinhoff investigation - NPA

Business

US Congress under tight security after new extremist threat

4 March 2021 8:46 PM

UK and others agree to fast-track adapted COVID-19 vaccines

4 March 2021 8:39 PM

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official virus fatalities

4 March 2021 7:50 PM

