Early, decisive action enabled SA to quickly respond to COVID-19 - Karim
CAPE TOWN - It's almost exactly a year since South Africa's first COVID-19 infection was confirmed.
A leading voice in the fight against the pandemic, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said that early and decisive action enabled the country to quickly respond to the coronavirus.
As director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa - Caprisa - Karim on Thursday afternoon reflected on the past year, highlighting key issues relating to the pandemic.
South Africa reported it's first COVID-19 patient on 5 March last year.
WATCH: Reflecting on a year of COVID-19: SA is better geared for the future
Professor Karim said that during the initial period, the pandemic in South Africa was growing rapidly.
"...so rapidly that we were doubling every two days. At that early stage, for the first 21 days of our epidemic, we were competing almost case for case with the UK."
Karim said that a critical move was the declaration of a national state of disaster, ten days after the first case.
"The state of disaster enabled us to control borders, it enabled us to restrict gatherings, to close the schools. It provided us with the tools to try and reduce the spread of this virus at that very early stage."
The co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 said that this enabled the country to slow viral transmission at community level.
WATCH: The first patients were treated like "lepers" - Prof Karim reflects on a year of COVID-19 in SA
This article first appeared on EWN : Early, decisive action enabled SA to quickly respond to COVID-19 - Karim
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns
City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June.Read More
Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey.Read More
Understanding the relation between food and obesity
Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDayRead More
Driving schools to march to Department of Transport, RTMC for three days
The association wants the Department of Transport to scrap the online system 'because it's not working for our members or anyone'.Read More
Justice Cameron: I have been undetectable for HIV for the past 22 years
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Justice Edwin Cameron speaks about his career, schooling years and family.Read More
I was told Trillian secured business from Eskom, Goodson tells Zondo inquiry
Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson told the state capture commission that Clive Angel is the one who called her and told her that Salim Essa was the majority shareholder.Read More
Police on high alert after fake vaccines stored in SA
In November last year, the police arrested four foreign nationals at a warehouse in Germiston where they found thousands of fake vaccines and masks meant for the black market.Read More
I disagree with Govt decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine - Shabir Madhi
Wits University Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences professor says he believes the AstraZeneca vaccines should be used.Read More
95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded
The Department of Health said it had vaccinated 83,570 health workers over the past two weeks.Read More
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses
Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise.Read More