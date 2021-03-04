Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns





The City of Johannesburg currently has 4-7 operational Fire Engines (first turnout vehicles) on any given day and these are supported by several other fire emergency response and auxiliary vehicles.

These are deployed strategically at fire stations throughout the city.

As an interim measure, the city has in place a Memorandum of Understanding with the cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane for support and assistance in cases of major fire emergencies where the City’s available resources may be inadequate to respond.

Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson, has more on this.

We look at how best to reduce the response time. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with some municiplaities to respond as soon as there is an emergency. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

Procurement is still underway. Our projection was that by June we should have procured 20 fire engines. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

Listen below for the full interview...