96 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50,462
Ninety-six people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 50,462 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country a year ago.
The Health Department has recorded 1,404 new infections over the past 24 hours, meaning the country's known caseload now stands at 1, 517, 666.
The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 436, 101 having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 92, 029 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 517 666 the total number of deaths is 50 462 the total number of recoveries is 1 436 101 and the total number of vaccines administered is 92 029. pic.twitter.com/wOEpiwAq87— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 4, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/larichev89/larichev892003/larichev89200300392/142707846-covid-19-stamp-on-the-national-flag-of-south-africa-coronavirus-concept-3d-illustration-.jpg
