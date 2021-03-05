96 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50,462

Today at 11:32 1 year lock down anniversary Today with Kieno Kammies

Alfred Adriaan

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:05 The Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize commemorates a year of COVID 19at Grey Hospital in KZN. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

Today at 12:07 Mogoeng's pro-Israel comments censured The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Muhammed Desai - Director at Africa for Palestine

Today at 12:10 One year of Covid-19: We reflect on how far we've come and where we are now. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu

Today at 12:10 Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA - SAMRC releases latest excess deaths report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So

Today at 12:15 Health Minister briefs parliament’s portfolio committee on health on SA’s covid-19 vaccine rollout. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:15 Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Centre

Today at 12:23 Daily Maverick/ Scorpio Investigation: Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

Today at 12:23 German prosecutors charge ex-Steinhoff execs with balance sheet fraud The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sipho Ngwema - Spokesperson at National Prosecuting Authority

Sipho Ngwema- NPA Spokesperson.

Today at 12:27 Three top Steinhoff executives are in hot water as arrests loom. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor

Today at 12:27 Oh Snap! Crocs still on the move? Cape Nature explains The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Petro van Rhyn

Today at 12:37 BREAKING: Advocate George Baloyi has announced that the trial against the 5 men accused of killing Meyiwa will go ahead on the 25th of October to 12th of November at the Palm Ridge High court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Constitutionality of the 2021 budget questioned - IEJ responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Busi Sibeko - Budget policy lead at Institute for Economic Justice

Today at 12:41 The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng North Division, Pretoria has issued a warrant of arrest against former crime intelligence head, Richard Mdluli, for failure to appear in court yesterday afternoon. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:45 The Information Regulator (IR) South Africa has noted with concern the statement released by WhatsApp, detailing changes that a user will face if they ignore Facebook’s terms by the May 15 deadline. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

Today at 12:45 Murder in Paris - The Dulcie September story The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:15 Food Feature: Rabblicious Restaurant The Azania Mosaka Show

Molemo Kgomo

Today at 13:35 SKYPE Movies with Hugh Fraser The Azania Mosaka Show

Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure: Dineo Ranaka The Azania Mosaka Show

Dineo Ranaka

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Dr Wayne May - Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital

Today at 14:35 ZOOM Unplugged: Anna Wolf The Azania Mosaka Show

Anna Wolf

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

