A year since South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case
On this day last year, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who had just returned from Italy had tested positive for COVID-19.
Very little was known about the virus, whose outbreak was initially detected and mostly concentrated in China.
By the time the virus was detected in South Africa, the virus had spread to other countries, most notably in Europe.
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray to reflect on the year that was.
We had no idea what was coming our way, we thought it would be one little lockdown and everything would be well and we would go back to our lives.Professor Glenda Gray, President - South African Medical Research Council
The biggest lesson is that everyone makes mistakes and everyone has to be nimble and not second guess the virus, she says.
At least 92 thousand healthcare workers have received the jab because we have to prepare ourselves for the third wave. What we should be worried about this year is making sure that we get as many vaccines into the country as possible.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
