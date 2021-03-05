Little Eden calls for all CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair
March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month and to raise awareness, Little Eden is calling on all CEO to spend a day in a wheelchair and donate R50,000 to help them continue caring for people with intellectual disabilities.
The organisations' fourth annual CEO Wheelchair Campaign takes place throughout the month of March.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Little Eden Chief Executive Officer Xelda Rohrbeck says it's a blessing to work for a place like Little Eden as there is a sense of gratitude and an appreciation for life as a whole.
Our residents don't judge and they are truly content with who they are. They are truly angelic in their thoughts and their nature.Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO - Little Eden
The wheelchair campaign and what it represents is really profound as the lasting impact in the awareness that is created, she says.
We are asking CEOs to spend one day in a wheelchair, it can be either at work or at home and to experience what it is like and share it with us.Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO - Little Eden
The wheelchair campaign is also a fund raising leg for Little Eden as the organisation would like to raise R1-million through this campaign.
For more information on the campaign, people can contact Zai Miller on info@littleeden.org.za
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : Photo by Marcus Aurelius from Pexels free to use
