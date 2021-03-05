Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'





We discuss black pride. What do you understand it to mean? Why is it important to have pride in blackness? What does it mean to love being black? Also, is it a movement? Is it a way of life? Should other racial groups be threatened by this black pride?

For the longest time, black people have been referred by their skin and that meant something ... you associated it with slavery, poverty, inferiority.

So Black pride for me is choosing to celebrate the things that are socially, culturally and legally deemed as undesirable, negative or illegitimate.

It’s a way to reclaim humanity and authority over how we are seen by the world.

Content creator Tiffany Mugo, Wits PHD student Silindokuhle Mavuso and social commentator and author Siya Khumalo give their opinions on this.

We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior. Let's talk about structural measurable change. Siya Khumalo, Author

There has been a lot of ways in which black movements have been powerful. Social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented. Tiffany Mugo, Content creator

There is a difference between cultural pride and black pride. Black pride is a response to a system that is meant to exclude.

Let's get the equity goal for everyone. We need to speak about plack power. Silindokuhle Mavuso, PHD student - University of the Witwatersrand

