Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Psychic Emma help Flash Drive listeners with their burning questions
The Flash Drive
Today at 16:10
Senzo Meyiwa murder case transferred to high court for trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerrie Nel - Head of Afriforum's private prosecuting unit at AfriForum
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Could food subscriptions be the future of how we eat ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Katy Rose, social media and digital content specialist for Eat Out.co.za
Today at 16:33
Twitter Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:40
Carl chats to Omid Schobie
The Flash Drive
Today at 16:50
Joburg Fire Engine Saga continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Sun
Today at 16:55
Zolani Mahola host An Hour With on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
One year later: Reflecting on Covid-19 in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Tucker - clinical virologist and public health management consultant of SEAD Consultancy
Today at 17:20
UCT surgeon performs holographic surgery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephen Roche - Head of Shoulder and Elbow Unit at Groote Schuur,
Today at 17:20
Private Fire fighting service offered by 24/7 security
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David de Lima, 24/7 Security Managing Director
Today at 17:45
Lyle Anthony Breaks Out Worldwide With Debut Single "Love Wins"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyle Anthony
Today at 18:09
South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Walwyn - executive member at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF
Today at 18:13
Home delivery app sector heats up in sa with Capitec backing Quench APP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liam McCreedy - Founder at Quench App
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Lichaba Creations Jewellery Hub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Max Lichaba - CEO at Lichaba Creations
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they look into factors such as the safety of other motorists and members of the community. 5 March 2021 3:58 PM
MPs accuse Mkhize, health dept of being unethical in vaccine rollout Mkhize has been accused of not being truthful and for failing to clarify whether it's a clinical trial or an official rollout plan... 5 March 2021 1:20 PM
702landers rally to help student with residence fees Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student at Rhodes University. 5 March 2021 12:23 PM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa "Sharing The Sun" YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Local

Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'

5 March 2021 11:52 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#BlackExcellence
black people
Black Privilege
'#blacklivesmatter
black pride

Author Tiffany Mugo says social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented.

We discuss black pride. What do you understand it to mean? Why is it important to have pride in blackness? What does it mean to love being black? Also, is it a movement? Is it a way of life? Should other racial groups be threatened by this black pride?

For the longest time, black people have been referred by their skin and that meant something ... you associated it with slavery, poverty, inferiority.

So Black pride for me is choosing to celebrate the things that are socially, culturally and legally deemed as undesirable, negative or illegitimate.

It’s a way to reclaim humanity and authority over how we are seen by the world.

Content creator Tiffany Mugo, Wits PHD student Silindokuhle Mavuso and social commentator and author Siya Khumalo give their opinions on this.

We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior. Let's talk about structural measurable change.

Siya Khumalo, Author

There has been a lot of ways in which black movements have been powerful. Social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented.

Tiffany Mugo, Content creator

There is a difference between cultural pride and black pride. Black pride is a response to a system that is meant to exclude.

Let's get the equity goal for everyone. We need to speak about plack power.

Silindokuhle Mavuso, PHD student - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen below for the full interview...




More from Local

Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest

5 March 2021 3:58 PM

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they look into factors such as the safety of other motorists and members of the community.

Read More

MPs accuse Mkhize, health dept of being unethical in vaccine rollout

5 March 2021 1:20 PM

Mkhize has been accused of not being truthful and for failing to clarify whether it’s a clinical trial or an official rollout plan.

Read More

702landers rally to help student with residence fees

5 March 2021 12:23 PM

Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student at Rhodes University.

Read More

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October

5 March 2021 11:29 AM

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

Read More

Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail

5 March 2021 11:21 AM

Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who admitted to killing Pule, had implicated him.

Read More

Little Eden calls for all CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair

5 March 2021 8:48 AM

Chief Executive Officer Xelda Rohrbeck says they are calling for donations during this yearly campaign.

Read More

A year since South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case

5 March 2021 7:18 AM

South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray reflects on the year that was.

Read More

96 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50,462

5 March 2021 6:24 AM

The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 436, 101 having recovered from the virus.

Read More

Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns

4 March 2021 5:58 PM

City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June.

Read More

Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA

4 March 2021 5:04 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey.

Read More

EWN Highlights

More than 92,000 healthcare workers vaccinated since start of rollout - Dept
5 March 2021 3:48 PM

5 March 2021 3:48 PM

Corruption case against ex-EC Health MEC Gomba, co-accused postponed to May
5 March 2021 3:22 PM

5 March 2021 3:22 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder: Community members cheer Ntuthuko Shoba bail decision
5 March 2021 3:04 PM

5 March 2021 3:04 PM

