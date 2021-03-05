Black Pride: 'We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior'
We discuss black pride. What do you understand it to mean? Why is it important to have pride in blackness? What does it mean to love being black? Also, is it a movement? Is it a way of life? Should other racial groups be threatened by this black pride?
For the longest time, black people have been referred by their skin and that meant something ... you associated it with slavery, poverty, inferiority.
So Black pride for me is choosing to celebrate the things that are socially, culturally and legally deemed as undesirable, negative or illegitimate.
It’s a way to reclaim humanity and authority over how we are seen by the world.
Content creator Tiffany Mugo, Wits PHD student Silindokuhle Mavuso and social commentator and author Siya Khumalo give their opinions on this.
We can stop internalising the message that we are inferior. Let's talk about structural measurable change.Siya Khumalo, Author
There has been a lot of ways in which black movements have been powerful. Social media has allowed us to be involved in a way that is unprecedented.Tiffany Mugo, Content creator
There is a difference between cultural pride and black pride. Black pride is a response to a system that is meant to exclude.
Let's get the equity goal for everyone. We need to speak about plack power.Silindokuhle Mavuso, PHD student - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lassedesignen/lassedesignen1704/lassedesignen170400230/75551299-black-and-white.jpg
More from Local
Chaos on Joburg roads as driving schools protest
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they look into factors such as the safety of other motorists and members of the community.Read More
MPs accuse Mkhize, health dept of being unethical in vaccine rollout
Mkhize has been accused of not being truthful and for failing to clarify whether it’s a clinical trial or an official rollout plan.Read More
702landers rally to help student with residence fees
Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student at Rhodes University.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.Read More
Alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder case denied bail
Ntuthuko Shoba was arrested after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane - the man who admitted to killing Pule, had implicated him.Read More
Little Eden calls for all CEOs to spend day in a wheelchair
Chief Executive Officer Xelda Rohrbeck says they are calling for donations during this yearly campaign.Read More
A year since South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case
South African Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray reflects on the year that was.Read More
96 people succumb to COVID-19 bringing death toll to 50,462
The recovery rate remains steady at 94.6% with 1, 436, 101 having recovered from the virus.Read More
Reduced number of fire engines in Joburg raises serious concerns
City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says their projection is that they should have procured 20 fire engines by June.Read More
Number of learners walking to school has increased - Stats SA
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives updates on the National Household Travel Survey.Read More