702landers rally to help student with residence fees
Mpho is a 20-year-old from Johannesburg, a second-year BA Law student from Rhodes University.
He has received sponsorship from National Student Financial Aid Scheme for his tuition and registration fees but his residence registration is separate.
He is now a head student of a substructure of the SRC that deals specifically with the needs and wellbeing of students staying in residence called the House Committee, and has to be on campus at least by Friday 5 March 2021 to welcome and help new students as they arrive.
Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show have rallied to make donations, which are at the moment just above R19,000.
Some of the money has not cleared because of deposits made from different banks.
A listener has offered to pay for the R24,000.
Another caller has pledged R1000 this year and R5,000 each year until Mpho graduates.
